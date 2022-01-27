B. Riley Cuts GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Price Target to $18.00

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
GTBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of GTBP opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $19.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.