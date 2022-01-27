B. Riley Cuts GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Price Target to $18.00

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GTBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of GTBP opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

