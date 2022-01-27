Banner Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BANR opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08. Banner has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Banner by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

