Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,888 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.