Investors Purchase High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,811,000 after buying an additional 470,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

