Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

