Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

HBAN stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.