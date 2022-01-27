Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

