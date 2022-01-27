Royal Bank of Canada Increases Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 925

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.00.

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

