Microchip Technology (MCHP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.140-$1.200 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.14-1.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

