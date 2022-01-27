Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

