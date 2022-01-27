Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Cochlear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cochlear stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

