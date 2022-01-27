Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.88 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.29 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 639.54 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

