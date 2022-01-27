Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.40

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $23.99. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 8,654 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $96,996 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

