China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 171,542 shares.

The company has a market cap of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.15.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

