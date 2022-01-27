China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 171,542 shares.
The company has a market cap of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.15.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.
About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.