Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.