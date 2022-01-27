Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $227.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
