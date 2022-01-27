Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.31.

EFX opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.67.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

