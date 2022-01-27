Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$150.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market cap of C$106.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

