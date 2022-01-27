Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.64.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$31.86 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.