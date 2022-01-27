Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to “Buy”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

