Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

