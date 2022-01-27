UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of UCB to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $98.15 on Monday. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

