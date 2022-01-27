Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FMNB opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

