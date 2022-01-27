iShares Russell 3000 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,886 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,555% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

IWV opened at $251.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.52 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

