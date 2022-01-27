Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 24,704 shares valued at $350,411. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

