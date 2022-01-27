DA Davidson Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

