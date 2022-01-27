M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.