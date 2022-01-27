Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heska Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heska in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heska’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Heska alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.56 and a beta of 1.56. Heska has a one year low of $135.25 and a one year high of $275.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 618.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.