USA Truck (USAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Truck stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Truck by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

