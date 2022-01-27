BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA stock opened at C$8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.49.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,000 over the last three months.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.