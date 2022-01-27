Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a na rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.29.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$30.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$22.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$608,735.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,114,766. Insiders sold a total of 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

