ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 38 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 34.04.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

