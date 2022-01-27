Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €253.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €285.00 ($323.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

