JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.08 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.38 ($40.20) on Monday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

