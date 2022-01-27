Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.22 ($41.16).

Uniper stock opened at €39.82 ($45.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

