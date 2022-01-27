Zacks Investment Research Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Hold

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

NYSE MOV opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $832.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

