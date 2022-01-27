Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lowered by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

