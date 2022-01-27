Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Reduced by Analyst

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvei in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.54 million.

