Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crédit Agricole in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.