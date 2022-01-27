$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.76 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

