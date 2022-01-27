Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinseo S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

TSE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

