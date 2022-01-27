Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.