Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Head-To-Head Survey

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -35.26% -32.54%

Science 37 has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.53) -23.19

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Science 37 and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.46%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 175.29%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Science 37.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Science 37 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

