UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut UCB from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut UCB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.84.

UCBJY opened at $48.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

