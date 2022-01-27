Citigroup Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $72.01 on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

