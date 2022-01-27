Maximus (MMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.070-$5.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.07-5.37 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. Maximus has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

