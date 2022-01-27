Hershey (HSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.37.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

