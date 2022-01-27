Fortive (FTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

