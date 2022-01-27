New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 382,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,842,219 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $12.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

