Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.75 to C$11.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.43. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 35,940 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

